All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 2406 Bowen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
2406 Bowen Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2406 Bowen Street

2406 Bowen Street · (303) 776-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2406 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2406 Bowen Street · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 1.75 bath, tri-level house. 2406 Bowen St. Longmont. - 4 BR, 1.75 bath, tri-level house. 1 car garage, W/D hookup, large fenced yard. 1380sf! 12 MONTH LEASE

See our video tour: https://youtu.be/Dp9IARrNGdk

Wow! Simple living in near new condition in and out!
New in 2018:
* Kitchen cabinets, ceramic kitchen floor, kitchen appliances
* Living room wood floor
* Full and 3/4 bathrooms
* Paint inside and out
* Windows & doors & garage door
* Landscaping front and back

NO PETS, NO HOUSING, NO SMOKING,. NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA!

Note: LEASE UP ONLY. Owner will manage this property directly after lease signing and possession.

12 month lease.

Only 20-30 mins from Boulder, CO

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4452750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Bowen Street have any available units?
2406 Bowen Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
Is 2406 Bowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Bowen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Bowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Bowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 2406 Bowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Bowen Street does offer parking.
Does 2406 Bowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Bowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Bowen Street have a pool?
No, 2406 Bowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Bowen Street have accessible units?
No, 2406 Bowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Bowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Bowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Bowen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Bowen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2406 Bowen Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80504
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity