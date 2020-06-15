1806 Lincoln Dr

Amenities

2BR, 1.5 bath Duplex with Carport for Rent in Longmont, 1806 Lincoln - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with loft and carport n Longmont

Property Manager hired to find a tenant - YOU!

Owner next door will manage after move-in.



See YouTube video tour: https://youtu.be/b20X5B-fK1s



The Duplex unit is located at 1806 Lincoln Drive Longmont, Colorado. in the north west part of Longmont off of 19th ave. It has 2 main bedrooms and a loft that can be used as a third bedroom. It has 1.5 baths. a full bathroom and a half bathroom. This house has 3 floors - garden level, main floor, upstairs loft. Private fenced yard with shed.

Lease is one year. Rent is $1495 per month unfurnished, Deposit Required: $2000. Extra with pet.



1400 sq ft. Duplex house - side by side

* 2 main bedrooms, loft can be used as 3rd guest bedroom. 3 floors

* 1.5 bath - 1 full, and 1 half bath

* Washer/Dryer hook ups

* Private fenced yard - 6 foot high fence

* Private covered car port parking

* Nice quiet neighborhood

* Small Pets OK (extra fee)

* No smoking in house - outside only

* 2 outside Storage sheds 7x7x8, 3x8

* Exterior of house was recently painted

* Close to elementary school and Park

* 1Gbps internet - about the fastest in the world

* One year lease



One side of Duplex (side by side) 1400 sq ft. With private fenced yard. Large 1400 square foot, two bedroom plus loft, 1.5 bathroom (one full bath and one half bath) three floors, including guest bedroom/loft, high vaulted ceilings, gas heat, loft window air conditioning, wood burning fireplace, full size washer/dryer hook ups. refrigerator, range/stove/oven, dishwasher, sink disposal, private fenced yard (fence is 6 feet high) private wooden storage shed, and 2nd large storage shed 7x7x8 feet off Covered car port parking. Can also park in front of house on the street) All motor vehicles must be currently registered, licensed, insured, and in current daily use. No storage of unused vehicles is allowed.



Living Room 11.9x17.8, vaulted ceiling and fireplace

Kitchen/Dining 15.2x11.6, door to back yard

1/2 bath on main floor

Garden Level Bedrooms, each 11.2x12.7

Full Bathroom on garden level

Loft over kitchen 15.2x9.7



Near Carr Park, and Dog Park -2 blocks away Tennis, volleyball, roller hockey, basketball, playground, baseball and soccer fields. Close to Schools (Northridge Elementary) Shopping, RTD Bus Service, Close to Dog Park within walking distance.



Roommates are acceptable and a good way to help pay rent, but no subleasing is allowed All roommates must pass background check and be listed on the lease and be approved by the landlord.



Pets:

Small Pets - cats, dogs (under 25 pounds full grown) is negotiable. One larger pet below 50 lbs may be considered - please talk with the landlord if you have one larger pet that is between 25 to 50 pounds. No pit bulls, dangerous breeds, high energy or large dogs. Prefer pet under 25 pounds. Will usually will not accept more than 2 pets. All pets must be approved by the landlord.

Pet is $25-$95 more per month depending on the size. Plus additional pet fee of around $200. If there is more than one pet the total weight of all pets must not exceed 40 lbs. There is a pet rent for each pet.



Requirements to qualify to live in house:



Applicant must prove that they can afford to live in the house and be able to pay the rent and utilities on time every time.



A. Must make at least 3 times the rent per month ($4485) OR enough savings in the bank to cover one year of rent plus other expenses (53K) OR co-sign with someone who will pay for you who can meet these requirements Automatic bank payments from your bank account may be needed.

- Prefer a credit score above 600 (but not required)

B. Must have a background check for evaluation

C. Must have a good rental history no evictions, or bad landlord references.

D. Must have a bank account with some money in it to cover rent if laid off suddenly.

E. Everything must be proven - (pay stubs, credit report, bank statements, background check)

F. Must agree to all terms in the lease.

Must agree to background check Must be able to pay one month's security deposit at time of move in. Plus any pet fees if needed. Plus first month's rent.

All adult applicants living in the house will be subject to a criminal check, background check, credit check and application.

(You don't need to have perfect credit, but will need to be able to afford the rent and utilities and have enough monthly income for living expenses)

*No smoking allowed in the house. Smoking can be done outside only.

*Only considerate, responsible, reliable, applicants who take good care of the house and who pay the rent on time every time will be considered.



The Renter will be responsible for paying the following:

Utilities estimate: (depends on the usage)

1. Gas Heat/water heater: about $75 per month winter. $15- $25 summer.

2. Electric/garbage fee/storm drainage/parks fee: about $75 per month.

3. Water/Sewer: water/sewer bill. About $40 per month

4. Phone Bill (contact phone company for estimate.)High speed internet 1Gbps/1000mbps access is available through NextLight $50 or Comcast or Qwest. Tenant is responsible for paying for all internet access.

The renter pays their own City of Longmont utility bill registered in their own name with the city, and the gas company Renter will pay the water bill $40 to the landlord due the same time the rent is due. $40 is the average water bill per month.



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

PH 303-776-5156

FX 303-776-7576

www.alertrealty.net

rent@alertrealty.net



(RLNE4842249)