Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1703 Whitehall Unit 8A

1703 Whitehall Dr · (303) 772-5812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Condo for rent - Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage. Eat in kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and garbage disposal, with pantry and a separate dining space and fireplace. Washer / Dryer in unit, large master bedroom. Large bathroom with shower, jetted tub, dual sinks. Walk-in closet in master bathroom. Large covered deck. 2nd floor unit - vaulted ceilings, nobody above you. Great part of town. No smoking. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A have any available units?
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A have?
Some of 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A does offer parking.
Does 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A have a pool?
No, 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A have accessible units?
No, 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Whitehall Unit 8A has units with dishwashers.
