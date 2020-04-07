1703 Whitehall Unit 8A

Amenities

Condo for rent - Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage. Eat in kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and garbage disposal, with pantry and a separate dining space and fireplace. Washer / Dryer in unit, large master bedroom. Large bathroom with shower, jetted tub, dual sinks. Walk-in closet in master bathroom. Large covered deck. 2nd floor unit - vaulted ceilings, nobody above you. Great part of town. No smoking. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849114)