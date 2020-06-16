All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 1609 Hallet Peak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
1609 Hallet Peak Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1609 Hallet Peak Drive

1609 Hallet Peak Drive · (303) 442-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1609 Hallet Peak Drive, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 Hallet Peak Drive · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
4 Bedroom Home in Longmont - Beautiful home right across the street from an great park system!

Move in and take advantage of the playgrounds, walking trails, frisbee golf, basketball, volleyball, soccer and skateboarding all with amazing views of Longs Peak.

The property offers a expansive and functional floor plan, large main floor living plus and a bonus room for an office or playroom.

Modern upgrades combine with mature backyard landscaping will make this home your oasis. New carpet, paint, light fixtures, extensive hardwood floors, surround sound, stone fireplace, custom remote control blind, induction range, stainless appliances and much more! Enjoy the spacious bedrooms, finished basement and three car garage. Steps away from Blue Skies Park and is walking distance to schools!

Call us today to schedule a viewing 303-442-7368.

Property Resources Inc.
www.propertyresources.net

Pets negotiable with an extra deposit.

(RLNE5251630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Hallet Peak Drive have any available units?
1609 Hallet Peak Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Hallet Peak Drive have?
Some of 1609 Hallet Peak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Hallet Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Hallet Peak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Hallet Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Hallet Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Hallet Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Hallet Peak Drive does offer parking.
Does 1609 Hallet Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Hallet Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Hallet Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Hallet Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Hallet Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Hallet Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Hallet Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Hallet Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1609 Hallet Peak Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80504
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity