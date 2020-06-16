1609 Hallet Peak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage volleyball court

4 Bedroom Home in Longmont - Beautiful home right across the street from an great park system!



Move in and take advantage of the playgrounds, walking trails, frisbee golf, basketball, volleyball, soccer and skateboarding all with amazing views of Longs Peak.



The property offers a expansive and functional floor plan, large main floor living plus and a bonus room for an office or playroom.



Modern upgrades combine with mature backyard landscaping will make this home your oasis. New carpet, paint, light fixtures, extensive hardwood floors, surround sound, stone fireplace, custom remote control blind, induction range, stainless appliances and much more! Enjoy the spacious bedrooms, finished basement and three car garage. Steps away from Blue Skies Park and is walking distance to schools!



Call us today to schedule a viewing 303-442-7368.



Property Resources Inc.

www.propertyresources.net



Pets negotiable with an extra deposit.



(RLNE5251630)