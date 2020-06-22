1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Awesome Townhome with 2 Master Suites, a Half bath on the main level, a partially finished basement and a detached 1 car garage! - Awesome unit! Well priced to move. Nice wood floors and a fireplace on the main level which also boasts an upgraded kitchen with lovely matching appliances. Also a 1/2 bath on the main level for convenience. Upstairs has two bedrooms both with attached bathrooms! Really nice set up. Basement has carpet, the laundry area (currently just hook ups, but negotiable) and is an excellent flex space/storage area. One car detached garage included!



Lovely complex with large trees, green space and more!



No cats, dogs negotiable with extra pet rent and deposit.



Unit is vacant - contact us today for a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5852030)