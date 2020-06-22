All apartments in Longmont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27

1419 Red Mountain Court · (720) 466-3437 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1419 Red Mountain Court, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome Townhome with 2 Master Suites, a Half bath on the main level, a partially finished basement and a detached 1 car garage! - Awesome unit! Well priced to move. Nice wood floors and a fireplace on the main level which also boasts an upgraded kitchen with lovely matching appliances. Also a 1/2 bath on the main level for convenience. Upstairs has two bedrooms both with attached bathrooms! Really nice set up. Basement has carpet, the laundry area (currently just hook ups, but negotiable) and is an excellent flex space/storage area. One car detached garage included!

Lovely complex with large trees, green space and more!

No cats, dogs negotiable with extra pet rent and deposit.

Unit is vacant - contact us today for a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5852030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 have any available units?
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 have?
Some of 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 does offer parking.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 have a pool?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 have accessible units?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 does not have units with dishwashers.
