Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

127 Grant Street Available 07/01/20 GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable. The gardens will delight as they burst with color and shade trees for warm summer days. Three bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bath and kitchen. New roof, furnace, and windows. NEW interior paint, recently re-finished wood floors and NEW bathtub/shower! French doors to the covered back patio, the perfect place to sit and read, entertain, or take in the serene fenced backyard. NextLight high speed Internet is here. Close to trails leading to Izaak Walton Ponds, the Farmer's Market and local events. Schools are: Central Elementary, Westview Middle and Longmont High. Pets allowed with deposit.



Showings begin June 15!



Please call Fox Property Management for more information at 720.583.4369



