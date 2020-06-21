All apartments in Longmont
Location

127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 127 Grant Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
127 Grant Street Available 07/01/20 GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable. The gardens will delight as they burst with color and shade trees for warm summer days. Three bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bath and kitchen. New roof, furnace, and windows. NEW interior paint, recently re-finished wood floors and NEW bathtub/shower! French doors to the covered back patio, the perfect place to sit and read, entertain, or take in the serene fenced backyard. NextLight high speed Internet is here. Close to trails leading to Izaak Walton Ponds, the Farmer's Market and local events. Schools are: Central Elementary, Westview Middle and Longmont High. Pets allowed with deposit.

Showings begin June 15!

Please call Fox Property Management for more information at 720.583.4369

(RLNE4274219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Grant Street have any available units?
127 Grant Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Grant Street have?
Some of 127 Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 127 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 127 Grant Street does offer parking.
Does 127 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 127 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 127 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
