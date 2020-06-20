This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1238 Fremont Ct have?
Some of 1238 Fremont Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Fremont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Fremont Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Fremont Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 Fremont Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Fremont Ct does offer parking.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have a pool?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have accessible units?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not have units with dishwashers.