All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 1238 Fremont Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
1238 Fremont Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1238 Fremont Ct

1238 Freemont Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1238 Freemont Court, Longmont, CO 80504

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Fremont Ct have any available units?
1238 Fremont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 Fremont Ct have?
Some of 1238 Fremont Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Fremont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Fremont Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Fremont Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 Fremont Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Fremont Ct does offer parking.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have a pool?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have accessible units?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Fremont Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Fremont Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1
Longmont, CO 80504
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College