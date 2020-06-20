1238 Fremont Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.