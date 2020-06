Amenities

NICE 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH NE LONGMONT HOME AVAILABLE MAY 1!! - This Longmont home is clean, spacious and has newer carpet on the main floor and newer paint throughout. The main level is a lovely open floor plan with big windows that let in lots of natural light. The first floor also has laundry room. Main floor also features a nice sized bedroom. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathroom. The layout is terrific. There is an oversized separate 2 car garage with openers. The home has central AC. You don't want to miss out on this comfortable and clean home! Sorry, no pets please. No pets/animals please.

AVAILABLE MAY 1!

No Pets Allowed



