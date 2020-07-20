All apartments in Littleton
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:33 PM

7121 S Bryant St

7121 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

7121 South Bryant Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must use showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to book a showing. Gorgeous 2000+ square foot town-home in the heart of Littleton completely renovated in 2015! Main level includes a large living area with new carpet, epic high ceilings and a fireplace; a dining room with beautiful hardwood floors and it's own 2nd fireplace; and updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets and granite counter-tops! 3 large bedrooms on the lower level with a luxurious master suite complete with private bathroom and custom walk in closet. Private deck and 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hook ups. Walking distance to Aspen Grove shopping, light rail transit and Platte Canyon Trail! No smoking. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Small dogs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit on a case by case basis. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 S Bryant St have any available units?
7121 S Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7121 S Bryant St have?
Some of 7121 S Bryant St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 S Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
7121 S Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 S Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7121 S Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 7121 S Bryant St offer parking?
Yes, 7121 S Bryant St offers parking.
Does 7121 S Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 S Bryant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 S Bryant St have a pool?
No, 7121 S Bryant St does not have a pool.
Does 7121 S Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 7121 S Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 S Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 S Bryant St does not have units with dishwashers.
