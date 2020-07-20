7121 S Bryant St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must use showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to book a showing. Gorgeous 2000+ square foot town-home in the heart of Littleton completely renovated in 2015! Main level includes a large living area with new carpet, epic high ceilings and a fireplace; a dining room with beautiful hardwood floors and it's own 2nd fireplace; and updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets and granite counter-tops! 3 large bedrooms on the lower level with a luxurious master suite complete with private bathroom and custom walk in closet. Private deck and 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hook ups. Walking distance to Aspen Grove shopping, light rail transit and Platte Canyon Trail! No smoking. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Small dogs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit on a case by case basis. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.