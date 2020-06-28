Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Coming Soon, Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Just South of Southglenn Outlets! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Located at 490 E Geddes Ave, Centennial, CO 80122.



Living in Southglenn offers all the amenities with just a short walk or car ride. 470 is less than 10 minutes away and you can conveniently hop on I-25 from there. With Kings Soopers and Whole food right down the road you'll be able to swing by after work effortlessly before cooking in the large kitchen this house offers. Speaking of the house it truly has it all. If you want to impress family and friends while hosting BBQ's and dinner parties look no more! The kitchen and living room boast a large open concept, there is no shortage of room here. The main floor features 3 large bedrooms, and the downstairs has a non-conforming bedroom with a half bath!



This house won't last long! Be sure to schedule a tour before it's too late!



Featuring:



-Impressive layout

-Large living room

-Plank Floors

-New carpet downstairs

-New double pane windows

-Large Kitchen

-Black kitchen appliance package

-Washer/dryer

-1 Car Garage

-Basement storage

-3 Bedrooms and 1 non-conforming

-Sprinkler system

-Fenced in Yard

-Walking distance to the Streets at Southglenn

- TWO Recreational Centers within a few minutes

-Convenience of everything you need just down the road!



Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!

Application Fee $45.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $2,295

Rent = $2,295



