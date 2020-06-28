All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 490 E Geddes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
490 E Geddes Ave
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

490 E Geddes Ave

490 East Geddes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Southglenn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

490 East Geddes Avenue, Littleton, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Coming Soon, Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Just South of Southglenn Outlets! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Located at 490 E Geddes Ave, Centennial, CO 80122.

Living in Southglenn offers all the amenities with just a short walk or car ride. 470 is less than 10 minutes away and you can conveniently hop on I-25 from there. With Kings Soopers and Whole food right down the road you'll be able to swing by after work effortlessly before cooking in the large kitchen this house offers. Speaking of the house it truly has it all. If you want to impress family and friends while hosting BBQ's and dinner parties look no more! The kitchen and living room boast a large open concept, there is no shortage of room here. The main floor features 3 large bedrooms, and the downstairs has a non-conforming bedroom with a half bath!

This house won't last long! Be sure to schedule a tour before it's too late!

Featuring:

-Impressive layout
-Large living room
-Plank Floors
-New carpet downstairs
-New double pane windows
-Large Kitchen
-Black kitchen appliance package
-Washer/dryer
-1 Car Garage
-Basement storage
-3 Bedrooms and 1 non-conforming
-Sprinkler system
-Fenced in Yard
-Walking distance to the Streets at Southglenn
- TWO Recreational Centers within a few minutes
-Convenience of everything you need just down the road!

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $45.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $2,295
Rent = $2,295

(RLNE5120299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 E Geddes Ave have any available units?
490 E Geddes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 E Geddes Ave have?
Some of 490 E Geddes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 E Geddes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
490 E Geddes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 E Geddes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 490 E Geddes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 490 E Geddes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 490 E Geddes Ave offers parking.
Does 490 E Geddes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 E Geddes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 E Geddes Ave have a pool?
No, 490 E Geddes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 490 E Geddes Ave have accessible units?
No, 490 E Geddes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 490 E Geddes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 E Geddes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs