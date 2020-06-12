Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM

141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO is a fantastic and varied community with a lot of different things to offer. Located about 25 minutes south of downtown Denver, it's a perfect option for families look...
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
South Littleton
17 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Belleview Acres And Farms
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1190 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Leawood
19 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1069 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1169 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Sterne Park
3 Units Available
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
975 sqft
Ketring Park Apartments invites you to start your new Littleton lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1007 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Historic Downtown Littleton
7 Units Available
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1174 sqft
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1046 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
$
South Littleton
121 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Centennial
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Centennial
12 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Westridge
62 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1110 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2880 W Riverwalk Cir #A
2880 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1346 sqft
Exclusive Patio Home - Absolutely immaculate, 2 bed 2 Bath 1346 square foot patio home. End unit. Beautiful townhome in an outstanding community, attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace. a/c no exterior maintenance and access to the community center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Littleton
1 Unit Available
2882 w long cir C
2882 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1113 sqft
Updated Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 284214 Beautiful recently updated Townhouse with two bedrooms, attached two car garage, gas fireplace, updated appliances, washer and dryer, and private patio located in the SouthPark neighborhood of

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Progress Park
1 Unit Available
5396 S. Lakeview Street
5396 South Lakeview Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
Private 2 Bedroom in Downtown Littleton - Cute, private, and quiet 2 bedroom property located minutes from the heart of Downtown Littleton! Home is part of a tri-plex with shared flat-rate gas bill, hot water heat, and a large shared backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.

Littleton City Guide

Littleton, CO is a fantastic and varied community with a lot of different things to offer. Located about 25 minutes south of downtown Denver, it's a perfect option for families looking for an affordable and quiet community that is still convenient to the city. And of course because Littleton is slightly west of the city, you have great views of and access to the mountains, which, let's be honest, is one of the biggest draws for moving to Denver. From the quaint downtown area of Littleton, which

View full City Guide

Littleton, CO is a fantastic and varied community with a lot of different things to offer. Located about 25 minutes south of downtown Denver, it's a perfect option for families looking for an affordable and quiet community that is still convenient to the city. And of course because Littleton is slightly west of the city, you have great views of and access to the mountains, which, let's be honest, is one of the biggest draws for moving to Denver.

From the quaint downtown area of Littleton, which boasts a variety of local stores and restaurants, to the more far-flung areas of the neighborhood, there is a lot to love about Littleton. While there are a range of housing options out here, families love the area for it's safety, good school system and affordability.

Pricing

When searching for options with two bedrooms, there are plenty of single-family homes and apartments that will fit your needs at affordable prices in this area. The prices tend to fall within the $1,300-$1,800 range, though there are certainly some options both lower and higher, depending on the amenities included in with the apartment.

Because of the recent influx of people moving to Denver, prices all across the city have been creeping up over the past few years, making suburbs even more popular destinations to settle. What this means is that there are actually a ton of beautiful new developments throughout the city with great add-ons to attract renters.

Education

Littleton has a large and well-thought-of school district, being the only school district in the Denver metro area that is accredited "with distinction." There are 13 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 3 high schools, and a range of other charter schools and preschool for parents to choose from.

Safety

The community of Littleton is known as very safe, with a very low instance of crime of any kind, falling below the U.S. average by almost every metric. It is a sleepy community made up primarily of middle class families. While there is a lot of commerce both in downtown Littleton and in the strips malls that dot the area, the residential areas are numerous and peaceful.

Additional Info

Littleton is also a fantastic place for families looking for some space and outdoor activities. Many of the communities are built in cul-de-sacs around large open green spaces or parks, which are perfect for children of all ages to play in.

There are also a great many dedicated parks and recreation areas with trails for walking, or off-leash dog parks to get your pets some additional exercise. If you're looking for even more adventure, the mountains are a short drive away and offer some exciting hikes and incredible views of the city.

It's also perfect if you work in downtown Denver. With many different highways running through Littleton, the downtown area is less than half an hour away. Denver has seen a sharp increase in traffic in recent years, so if you're looking to avoid the rush hour mess on your commute, you can always hop on the light-rail right from downtown Littleton.

June 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month

Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,495 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Littleton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Littleton.
    • While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

