141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO is a fantastic and varied community with a lot of different things to offer. Located about 25 minutes south of downtown Denver, it's a perfect option for families looking for an affordable and quiet community that is still convenient to the city. And of course because Littleton is slightly west of the city, you have great views of and access to the mountains, which, let's be honest, is one of the biggest draws for moving to Denver.

From the quaint downtown area of Littleton, which boasts a variety of local stores and restaurants, to the more far-flung areas of the neighborhood, there is a lot to love about Littleton. While there are a range of housing options out here, families love the area for it's safety, good school system and affordability.

Pricing

When searching for options with two bedrooms, there are plenty of single-family homes and apartments that will fit your needs at affordable prices in this area. The prices tend to fall within the $1,300-$1,800 range, though there are certainly some options both lower and higher, depending on the amenities included in with the apartment.

Because of the recent influx of people moving to Denver, prices all across the city have been creeping up over the past few years, making suburbs even more popular destinations to settle. What this means is that there are actually a ton of beautiful new developments throughout the city with great add-ons to attract renters.

Education

Littleton has a large and well-thought-of school district, being the only school district in the Denver metro area that is accredited "with distinction." There are 13 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 3 high schools, and a range of other charter schools and preschool for parents to choose from.

Safety

The community of Littleton is known as very safe, with a very low instance of crime of any kind, falling below the U.S. average by almost every metric. It is a sleepy community made up primarily of middle class families. While there is a lot of commerce both in downtown Littleton and in the strips malls that dot the area, the residential areas are numerous and peaceful.

Additional Info

Littleton is also a fantastic place for families looking for some space and outdoor activities. Many of the communities are built in cul-de-sacs around large open green spaces or parks, which are perfect for children of all ages to play in.

There are also a great many dedicated parks and recreation areas with trails for walking, or off-leash dog parks to get your pets some additional exercise. If you're looking for even more adventure, the mountains are a short drive away and offer some exciting hikes and incredible views of the city.

It's also perfect if you work in downtown Denver. With many different highways running through Littleton, the downtown area is less than half an hour away. Denver has seen a sharp increase in traffic in recent years, so if you're looking to avoid the rush hour mess on your commute, you can always hop on the light-rail right from downtown Littleton.