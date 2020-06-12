141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO
Littleton City Guide
Littleton, CO is a fantastic and varied community with a lot of different things to offer. Located about 25 minutes south of downtown Denver, it's a perfect option for families looking for an affordable and quiet community that is still convenient to the city. And of course because Littleton is slightly west of the city, you have great views of and access to the mountains, which, let's be honest, is one of the biggest draws for moving to Denver. From the quaint downtown area of Littleton, which
Littleton, CO is a fantastic and varied community with a lot of different things to offer. Located about 25 minutes south of downtown Denver, it's a perfect option for families looking for an affordable and quiet community that is still convenient to the city. And of course because Littleton is slightly west of the city, you have great views of and access to the mountains, which, let's be honest, is one of the biggest draws for moving to Denver.
From the quaint downtown area of Littleton, which boasts a variety of local stores and restaurants, to the more far-flung areas of the neighborhood, there is a lot to love about Littleton. While there are a range of housing options out here, families love the area for it's safety, good school system and affordability.
Pricing
When searching for options with two bedrooms, there are plenty of single-family homes and apartments that will fit your needs at affordable prices in this area. The prices tend to fall within the $1,300-$1,800 range, though there are certainly some options both lower and higher, depending on the amenities included in with the apartment.
Because of the recent influx of people moving to Denver, prices all across the city have been creeping up over the past few years, making suburbs even more popular destinations to settle. What this means is that there are actually a ton of beautiful new developments throughout the city with great add-ons to attract renters.
Education
Littleton has a large and well-thought-of school district, being the only school district in the Denver metro area that is accredited "with distinction." There are 13 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 3 high schools, and a range of other charter schools and preschool for parents to choose from.
Safety
The community of Littleton is known as very safe, with a very low instance of crime of any kind, falling below the U.S. average by almost every metric. It is a sleepy community made up primarily of middle class families. While there is a lot of commerce both in downtown Littleton and in the strips malls that dot the area, the residential areas are numerous and peaceful.
Additional Info
Littleton is also a fantastic place for families looking for some space and outdoor activities. Many of the communities are built in cul-de-sacs around large open green spaces or parks, which are perfect for children of all ages to play in.
There are also a great many dedicated parks and recreation areas with trails for walking, or off-leash dog parks to get your pets some additional exercise. If you're looking for even more adventure, the mountains are a short drive away and offer some exciting hikes and incredible views of the city.
It's also perfect if you work in downtown Denver. With many different highways running through Littleton, the downtown area is less than half an hour away. Denver has seen a sharp increase in traffic in recent years, so if you're looking to avoid the rush hour mess on your commute, you can always hop on the light-rail right from downtown Littleton.
June 2020 Littleton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month
Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,495 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Littleton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton
As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Littleton.
- While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.