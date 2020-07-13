Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub cats allowed

Bell Ken-Caryl captures the essence of luxury living in Littleton, Colorado. "Find yourself in the Foothills", with the immediate access to the Rocky Mountains. Enjoy recreational activities at Ken-Caryl Ranch and Chatfield State Park, entertainment, retail and restaurants at Southwest Plaza Mall, Aspen Grove Shopping Center and Park Meadows Mall.



Choose from one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with a comprehensive interior and community amenities package that fits every lifestyle! Our apartment homes include modern designer interiors such as ceramic-tile backsplash, sizable walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, pendant lighting, garden soaking tubs, and breath-taking scenic foothills and pool views. Venture beyond your apartment home into Bell Ken-Caryl's abundant community space and experience our clubhouse, resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, gourmet kitchen, resort-style pool, direct access garages and bike workshop!