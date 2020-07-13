All apartments in Littleton
Bell Ken-Caryl.
Bell Ken-Caryl
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Bell Ken-Caryl

12044 Ken Caryl Circle · (720) 370-6537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO 80127
Columbine Knolls South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-207 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 09-205 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 05-110 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-204 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 07-208 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,747

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 02-202 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,747

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-110 · Avail. Oct 9

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Ken-Caryl.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
Bell Ken-Caryl captures the essence of luxury living in Littleton, Colorado. "Find yourself in the Foothills", with the immediate access to the Rocky Mountains. Enjoy recreational activities at Ken-Caryl Ranch and Chatfield State Park, entertainment, retail and restaurants at Southwest Plaza Mall, Aspen Grove Shopping Center and Park Meadows Mall.

Choose from one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with a comprehensive interior and community amenities package that fits every lifestyle! Our apartment homes include modern designer interiors such as ceramic-tile backsplash, sizable walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, pendant lighting, garden soaking tubs, and breath-taking scenic foothills and pool views. Venture beyond your apartment home into Bell Ken-Caryl's abundant community space and experience our clubhouse, resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, gourmet kitchen, resort-style pool, direct access garages and bike workshop!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee, $75 Holding Fee- applied to $100 deposit, $60 Lease preparation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bell Ken-Caryl have any available units?
Bell Ken-Caryl has 15 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Ken-Caryl have?
Some of Bell Ken-Caryl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Ken-Caryl currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Ken-Caryl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Ken-Caryl pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Ken-Caryl is pet friendly.
Does Bell Ken-Caryl offer parking?
Yes, Bell Ken-Caryl offers parking.
Does Bell Ken-Caryl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Ken-Caryl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Ken-Caryl have a pool?
Yes, Bell Ken-Caryl has a pool.
Does Bell Ken-Caryl have accessible units?
No, Bell Ken-Caryl does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Ken-Caryl have units with dishwashers?
No, Bell Ken-Caryl does not have units with dishwashers.

