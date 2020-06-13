Apartment List
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
$
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
$
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Belleview Acres And Farms
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
20 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,648
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
20 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Leawood
18 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
22 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
$
Westridge
62 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.

Ketring Park
1 Unit Available
6749 South Foresthill Street
6749 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2359 sqft
Recently renovated home with an additional room that can be used as a home office, or another bedroom. Close to Old Town Littleton and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Gallup park and library within walking distance.

Heritage
1 Unit Available
646 W. Easter Place
646 West Easter Place, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1912 sqft
646 W.

Sterne Park
1 Unit Available
6066 S Sycamore Street
6066 South Sycamore Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1104 sqft
6066 S Sycamore Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath Available July 10th - This home will be available July 10th 2020 Make this bright and cheery ranch style home yours! Light filled kitchen is remodeled complete with
$
Westridge
49 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
$
18 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1065 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.

Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
3623 W Union Ave
3623 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1755 sqft
Open and Updated: This three bedroom, two and half bath has all the updates your looking for: new eco-friendly bamboo flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms, and newer washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
1175 E. Dry Creek Place
1175 East Dry Creek Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2572 sqft
Welcome home! This well-cared for 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home has a comfortable layout to fit every renter's need. It is conveniently located close to your favorite shops at Southglenn.

Columbine Knolls South
1 Unit Available
6692 S Gray Street
6692 South Gray Street, Columbine, CO
6692 S Gray Street Available 06/15/20 Amazing Home in Vintage Reserve - Amazing home in Vintage Reserve located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Light and bright open floor plan which boasts beautiful hardwood floors as you enter into foyer.

Westridge
1 Unit Available
9127 Anasazi Indian Way
9127 South Anasazi Indian Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
** RENT TO OWN** Brand new Carpet, Paint main floor, This unique open floor plan makes a perfect family home.

1 Unit Available
4770 S Logan Street
4770 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
4770 S Logan Street Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Duncan Park, Englewood! - Enjoy great access to Duncan Park, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens, and many restaurants with just a short walk! Short drive to great activities for

1 Unit Available
7711 S Kit Carson Dr
7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO
Available Immediately Video walkthrough available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE -5 Bedrooms -2.

1 Unit Available
4720 South Bannock Street
4720 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1648 sqft
Opportunity to live in an unbelievable 3 bedroom home in the Englewood area! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10, 2020 with flexible start dates. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with size and breed approval.

Chatfield Bluffs
1 Unit Available
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105
10056 West Unser Drive, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1306 sqft
Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades! Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully

June 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month

Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,495 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Littleton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Littleton.
    • While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

