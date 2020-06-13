197 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Littleton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
$
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Marston
26 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Centennial
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Centennial
12 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,222
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Governors Ranch
20 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Stony Creek
5 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
South Littleton
16 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Belleview Acres And Farms
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Historic Downtown Littleton
7 Units Available
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Sterne Park
3 Units Available
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
975 sqft
Ketring Park Apartments invites you to start your new Littleton lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Leawood
18 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Westridge
62 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Progress Park
1 Unit Available
5396 S. Lakeview Street
5396 South Lakeview Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
Private 2 Bedroom in Downtown Littleton - Cute, private, and quiet 2 bedroom property located minutes from the heart of Downtown Littleton! Home is part of a tri-plex with shared flat-rate gas bill, hot water heat, and a large shared backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ketring Park
1 Unit Available
805 West Peakview Circle
805 West Peakview Circle, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
805 West Peakview Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath in Littleton - This is the one you have been looking for! Corner lot with perfect location right in the heart of Littleton.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sterne Park
1 Unit Available
6066 S Sycamore Street
6066 South Sycamore Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1104 sqft
6066 S Sycamore Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath Available July 10th - This home will be available July 10th 2020 Make this bright and cheery ranch style home yours! Light filled kitchen is remodeled complete with

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Littleton
1 Unit Available
2882 w long cir C
2882 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1113 sqft
Updated Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 284214 Beautiful recently updated Townhouse with two bedrooms, attached two car garage, gas fireplace, updated appliances, washer and dryer, and private patio located in the SouthPark neighborhood of
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Littleton, CO

Finding an apartment in Littleton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

