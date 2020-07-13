381 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Littleton, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
40 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1447 sqft
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
53 Units Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,292
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,167
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
27 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Leawood
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Centennial
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,332
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
Historic Downtown Littleton
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
92 W Ida Ave
92 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new floors and lots of windows. Great brick building with a large fenced yard and shared laundry. Quiet building with a great location and close to everything. One reserved parking spot per apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
122 West Ida Avenue
122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
560 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy. This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Westridge
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,349
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1
80 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
455 sqft
Cute and cozy house built in 1950, converted to a triplex. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bath, a front and back door, a laundry room shared with the other two tenants, and a detached one car garage! New carpet and flooring in the bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Littleton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
University Park
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,343
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
26 Units Available
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.

July 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month

Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,492 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,888 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Littleton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,888 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

