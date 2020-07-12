/
sterne park
123 Apartments for rent in Sterne Park, Littleton, CO
1 Unit Available
6213 South Prescott Street
6213 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
Come tour this updated 3plex unit in Littleton! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 800 square feet of livable space. New carpet and vinyl has been added throughout this home.
1 Unit Available
5793 South Prescott Street
5793 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Old Town Littleton will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space! This home also offers a bonus room in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Sterne Park
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
41 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
9 Units Available
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
1 Unit Available
5873 S Prince St #213
5873 South Prince Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
842 sqft
This is a just updated, light and open, 2/bedroom 1/bathroom condo right in down town Littleton! This is a charming complex that has a cute courtyard with flowers and a community grill. The unit is a corner unit on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
122 West Ida Avenue
122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
560 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy. This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5591 S Nevada St
5591 South Nevada Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
Amenities Business Center Central Air Clubhouse Coffee/Tea Bar Controlled Access Elevator Fitness Center Garage On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Team Patio/Balcony Smoke-Free Building Sundeck
1 Unit Available
5448 S Foresthill St
5448 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1150 sqft
Walking distance from Downtown Littleton ! - Property Id: 305043 Exclusive & updated rental of this 2 bedroom, 1 Den/office & 2 bath home! Must See & view this beautiful home! Since the home is on a corner lot there are 2 driveways on the property.
1 Unit Available
2880 W Riverwalk Cir #A
2880 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1346 sqft
Exclusive Patio Home - Absolutely immaculate, 2 bed 2 Bath 1346 square foot patio home. End unit. Beautiful townhome in an outstanding community, attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace. a/c no exterior maintenance and access to the community center.
1 Unit Available
92 W Ida Ave
92 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new floors and lots of windows. Great brick building with a large fenced yard and shared laundry. Quiet building with a great location and close to everything. One reserved parking spot per apartment.
1 Unit Available
2767 W Riverwalk Cir
2767 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
2+ BD 2 BA Townhome - Walk to Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 213356 2767 W. Riverwalk Cir, Unit I - Canterbury At Riverwalk - Beautiful 1380 + square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse.
1 Unit Available
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Sterne Park
16 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
25 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
19 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
17 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
6 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
5 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,343
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
23 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
