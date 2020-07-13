151 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Littleton, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
92 W Ida Ave
92 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new floors and lots of windows. Great brick building with a large fenced yard and shared laundry. Quiet building with a great location and close to everything. One reserved parking spot per apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
122 West Ida Avenue
122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
560 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy. This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1
80 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
455 sqft
Cute and cozy house built in 1950, converted to a triplex. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bath, a front and back door, a laundry room shared with the other two tenants, and a detached one car garage! New carpet and flooring in the bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Littleton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
University Park
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,021
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and on-site laundry. On-site amenities include a coffee bar and courtyard with a pleasant sitting area. Convenient location near I-25 ramp and Prairie Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:19am
5 Units Available
Ruby Hill
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:04am
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:07am
6 Units Available
University
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
936 sqft
Recently renovated community near the University of Denver. Open-concept interiors with luxury finishes. On-site pool with cabanas, grilling areas and an outdoor TV. Balconies and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
55 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Northridge
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Winchester & Browning in Englewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
University Park
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
305 sqft
Modern community near area bars and restaurants. Apartments feature controlled entry, on-site laundry and hardwood floors. A dog and cat-friendly building. Free Wi-Fi provided. Minutes from transportation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Mar Lee
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
College View
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:59am
4 Units Available
Lasley
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
819 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
University
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
University
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
Low-maintenance apartments on a tree-lined street, not far from Denver University and the Harvard Gulch Trail. Garbage disposal and air conditioning. On-site laundry, internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
University
Concord
2459 S York St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
485 sqft
Centrally located apartment block, just minutes from the University of Denver's campus. Modern rooms have air conditioning, ovens and refrigerators. On-site laundry, courtyard and internet access. Cats allowed.

July 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month

Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,492 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,888 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Littleton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,888 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

