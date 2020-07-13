Apartment List
/
CO
/
littleton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

195 Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Littleton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1447 sqft
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,292
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,167
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Stony Creek
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
40 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Leawood
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
South Littleton
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,984
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
54 Units Available
Westridge
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Centennial
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,446
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
120 Units Available
South Littleton
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
9 Units Available
Historic Downtown Littleton
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5873 S Prince St #213
5873 South Prince Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
842 sqft
This is a just updated, light and open, 2/bedroom 1/bathroom condo right in down town Littleton! This is a charming complex that has a cute courtyard with flowers and a community grill. The unit is a corner unit on the second floor.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Historic Downtown Littleton
5591 S Nevada St
5591 South Nevada Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
Amenities Business Center Central Air Clubhouse Coffee/Tea Bar Controlled Access Elevator Fitness Center Garage On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Team Patio/Balcony Smoke-Free Building Sundeck

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
South Littleton
2878 West Long Circle
2878 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in South Park will welcome you with 1,032 square feet of living space! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Sterne Park
6213 South Prescott Street
6213 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
Come tour this updated 3plex unit in Littleton! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 800 square feet of livable space. New carpet and vinyl has been added throughout this home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2880 W Riverwalk Cir #A
2880 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1346 sqft
Exclusive Patio Home - Absolutely immaculate, 2 bed 2 Bath 1346 square foot patio home. End unit. Beautiful townhome in an outstanding community, attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace. a/c no exterior maintenance and access to the community center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Littleton, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Littleton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton 3 BedroomsLittleton Accessible ApartmentsLittleton Apartments under $1,000Littleton Apartments under $1,100
Littleton Apartments under $1,200Littleton Apartments under $1,400Littleton Apartments with BalconyLittleton Apartments with GarageLittleton Apartments with GymLittleton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLittleton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Littleton Apartments with ParkingLittleton Apartments with PoolLittleton Apartments with Washer-DryerLittleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Furnished ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly PlacesLittleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs