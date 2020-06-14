Apartment List
/
CO
/
littleton
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

58 Furnished Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Results within 5 miles of Littleton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1229 S Sherman St
1229 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999 Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Churchill Dr
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Gorgeous Rental In Cherry Hills - Property Id: 296150 This gorgeous unit is part of a beautiful mansion in the prestigious Cherry Hills Village neighborhood. It comes fully furnished with a covered two car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1995 S Logan Street
1995 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,599
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
***4 Bedroom House in Denver Platt Park*** - Property Id: 73841 **Available for Immediate Occupancy* "Furnished property" -Address: 1995 S Logan St, Denver CO 80210 -Rent: $3,599 per month -Deposit $3,600 -Nicely Finished Basement -Hardwood floors

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2736 S Grant St
2736 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2100 sqft
Harvard Gulch/Porter Hospital area - Property Id: 282408 This gorgeous, 2100 sq ft, 1 bdrm apt is available June 1 for a single adult in a new custom home. It is furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Littleton
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
18 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1232 sqft
Energy-efficient community near artistic hub, with easy access to the Enterprise Hill Historic District and Swallow Hill Historic District. Tenants can also walk to Safeway, Avenue Theatre, and other shops and venues. Residents also have access to heated swimming pool/spa and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Hampden South
32 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
26 Units Available
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,163
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
29 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,819
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Downtown Denver
45 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.

June 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month

Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,495 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Littleton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Littleton.
    • While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton 3 BedroomsLittleton Accessible ApartmentsLittleton Apartments under $1,200
    Littleton Apartments under $1,400Littleton Apartments with BalconyLittleton Apartments with GarageLittleton Apartments with GymLittleton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLittleton Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Littleton Apartments with ParkingLittleton Apartments with PoolLittleton Apartments with Washer-DryerLittleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Furnished ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
    Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    CentennialSouth Littleton
    Sterne Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
    Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
    University of Colorado Colorado Springs