Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
South Littleton
16 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Belleview Acres And Farms
16 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
36 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,288
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 05:55am
$
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Historic Downtown Littleton
7 Units Available
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Westridge
62 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Littleton
1 Unit Available
2882 w long cir C
2882 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1113 sqft
Updated Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 284214 Beautiful recently updated Townhouse with two bedrooms, attached two car garage, gas fireplace, updated appliances, washer and dryer, and private patio located in the SouthPark neighborhood of

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heritage
1 Unit Available
646 W. Easter Place
646 West Easter Place, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1912 sqft
646 W.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sterne Park
1 Unit Available
6066 S Sycamore Street
6066 South Sycamore Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1104 sqft
6066 S Sycamore Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath Available July 10th - This home will be available July 10th 2020 Make this bright and cheery ranch style home yours! Light filled kitchen is remodeled complete with

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Sterne Park
1 Unit Available
5793 South Prescott Street
5793 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Old Town Littleton will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space! This home also offers a bonus room in the basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
1 Orchard Park Drive
1 East Orchard Road, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
This bright two bed, two and a half bath condominium is located on the western edge of Evans, a short walk away from Vineyard Park, and a short drive from Fort Collins or Loveland.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Ketring Park
1 Unit Available
6749 South Foresthill Street
6749 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2359 sqft
Recently renovated home with an additional room that can be used as a home office, or another bedroom. Close to Old Town Littleton and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Gallup park and library within walking distance.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2767 W Riverwalk Cir
2767 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
2+ BD 2 BA Townhome - Walk to Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 213356 2767 W. Riverwalk Cir, Unit I - Canterbury At Riverwalk - Beautiful 1380 + square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westridge
26 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,384
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westridge
48 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Columbine Knolls South
1 Unit Available
6692 S Gray Street
6692 South Gray Street, Columbine, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3966 sqft
6692 S Gray Street Available 06/15/20 Amazing Home in Vintage Reserve - Amazing home in Vintage Reserve located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Light and bright open floor plan which boasts beautiful hardwood floors as you enter into foyer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Littleton, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Littleton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

