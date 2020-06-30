All apartments in Littleton
2907 W. Long Circle C
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

2907 W. Long Circle C

2907 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2907 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Unit C Available 02/01/20 Long Circle Townhome - Property Id: 204211

This beautiful home is the most expansively renovated and remodeled unit in Southpark! Fully finished basement with oversized laundry room and full bath. Half bath powder room on the main level along with an incredible, recently remodeled luxury kitchen with open floor plan and beautiful natural light throughout. Cozy up by the fireplace in the front room with soaring two-story ceilings or relax on the newly remodeled patio! Extensive storage is available in the finished and insulated two-car garage. A loft and two bedrooms are located on the second level - huge master with en-suite bathroom and oversized tub. The smaller bedroom also has a full bath. New windows throughout, solar panels, and a whole-house fan have all been added. Enjoy access to a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and beautiful park-like green areas. 8 minute walk to the lightrail and Aspen Grove - Alamo Drafthouse is a must-visit if you love movies! This is a wonderful home for your growing family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204211
Property Id 204211

(RLNE5464831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

