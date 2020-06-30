2907 W. Long Circle C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Unit C Available 02/01/20 Long Circle Townhome



This beautiful home is the most expansively renovated and remodeled unit in Southpark! Fully finished basement with oversized laundry room and full bath. Half bath powder room on the main level along with an incredible, recently remodeled luxury kitchen with open floor plan and beautiful natural light throughout. Cozy up by the fireplace in the front room with soaring two-story ceilings or relax on the newly remodeled patio! Extensive storage is available in the finished and insulated two-car garage. A loft and two bedrooms are located on the second level - huge master with en-suite bathroom and oversized tub. The smaller bedroom also has a full bath. New windows throughout, solar panels, and a whole-house fan have all been added. Enjoy access to a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and beautiful park-like green areas. 8 minute walk to the lightrail and Aspen Grove - Alamo Drafthouse is a must-visit if you love movies! This is a wonderful home for your growing family.

Property Id 204211



