Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Station

2100 W Berry Ave · (205) 749-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO 80120
Historic Downtown Littleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4-206 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 5-308 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-101 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1-301 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 4-304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
internet access
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON
Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks. The Station Apartments are located just 3 blocks from the Littleton light rail station and minutes from the scenic Platte River. These gorgeous remodeled homes feature all new appliances, dishwashers, microwaves, resurfaced counter tops, vinyl hardwood flooring, new carpet, modern paint colors, glass tile backsplash in remodeled kitchens, new lighting package, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hook-ups, air conditioning, fireplaces, large brick patios or balconies, covered parking, additional storage, and MORE! This property is professionally managed by a friendly staff with 24 hour maintenance. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply. Non refundable pet deposit. See your community office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Station have any available units?
The Station has 8 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Station have?
Some of The Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Station is pet friendly.
Does The Station offer parking?
Yes, The Station offers parking.
Does The Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Station have a pool?
No, The Station does not have a pool.
Does The Station have accessible units?
No, The Station does not have accessible units.
Does The Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Station has units with dishwashers.
