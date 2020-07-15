Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed internet access

THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON

Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks. The Station Apartments are located just 3 blocks from the Littleton light rail station and minutes from the scenic Platte River. These gorgeous remodeled homes feature all new appliances, dishwashers, microwaves, resurfaced counter tops, vinyl hardwood flooring, new carpet, modern paint colors, glass tile backsplash in remodeled kitchens, new lighting package, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hook-ups, air conditioning, fireplaces, large brick patios or balconies, covered parking, additional storage, and MORE! This property is professionally managed by a friendly staff with 24 hour maintenance. Call today to schedule a showing!