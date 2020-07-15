Amenities
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON
Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks. The Station Apartments are located just 3 blocks from the Littleton light rail station and minutes from the scenic Platte River. These gorgeous remodeled homes feature all new appliances, dishwashers, microwaves, resurfaced counter tops, vinyl hardwood flooring, new carpet, modern paint colors, glass tile backsplash in remodeled kitchens, new lighting package, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hook-ups, air conditioning, fireplaces, large brick patios or balconies, covered parking, additional storage, and MORE! This property is professionally managed by a friendly staff with 24 hour maintenance. Call today to schedule a showing!