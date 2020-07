Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed alarm system internet cafe parking pool table 24hr maintenance garage lobby

Our office is currently open for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today! Monte Vista Apartments in Littleton Colorado is home to spacious, modern apartments. With several distinct layouts to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect fit. Inside each apartment home, you'll find luxuries such as walk-in closets, large gourmet kitchens, patios/balconies, and more. Live close to everything including South Park Shopping Center, multiple parks and the High Line Canal Trail! Enjoy easy access to I-25 into downtown Denver and C-470 out to the great Colorado lifestyle.