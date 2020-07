Amenities

New Beautiful Townhome near Littleton Hospital



Townhome built in 2018 in immaculate condition available for rent on 5/15. Washer and dryer in unit, large spacious unfinished basement, large 2 car attached garage, front porch, quiet neighbors. Must be willing to have a credit check done.

