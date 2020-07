Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub 24hr maintenance internet access

HiLine at Littleton Commons is perfectly situated off C-470 and close to the Mineral Light Rail Station, providing an easy commute to the mountains, Downtown Littleton or the Denver Tech Center. We offer gorgeous one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes in Littleton, Colorado. Our modern, luxury apartments feature sophisticated finishes and unrivaled amenities that are sure to impress. Relax with friends and family at our expansive resort-style pool with cabana area, outdoor grilling stations and fireplaces or spoil your furry friends at our dog park and wash station. Our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center includes an array of cardio and weight machines, free weights and stabilization equipment sure to help you surpass all your fitness goals.