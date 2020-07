Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room pool bbq/grill yoga garage parking business center carport fire pit hot tub pool table shuffle board

Avalon Red Rocks offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom Littleton apartments for lease. Entertain in our thoughtfully designed living spaces with modern kitchens and granite countertops. Live effortlessly with amenities that include a fitness center with a yoga/spin studio, outdoor pool, lounge areas, and outdoor picnic areas with gas grills. Take your pet out to play at our WAG Pet Park, or relax in our clubhouse and game room. Avalon Red Rocks is conveniently located near Littleton, Lakewood and Golden. We are also located off of major roadways including C-470 and Highway 285, making commuting a breeze.