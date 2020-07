Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill courtyard lobby online portal yoga

At The Windsor Townhomes and Apartments you will find a stunning resort style gated community. We are conveniently located in Lakewood, Colorado and offer our residents many choices in elegant and refined townhomes and apartments. Our beautiful community is surrounded by a greenbelt, city parks and we are only a short drive away from Belmar Shopping District and the Colorado Mills Mall. We have easy access to metropolitan Denver, and local public transportation. We would love to show you our spacious homes perfect for entertaining family and friends. Our homes feature 9ft ceilings with crown molding, a cozy gas fireplace, spacious walk in closets, attached 1 and 2 car garages, washer/dryer connections, and generous oversized windows that allow for abundant sunlight from every angle. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why The Windsor Townhomes and Apartments is the perfect place to call home!