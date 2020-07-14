Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated furnished bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park parking package receiving accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal

Live at the foot of the Rocky Mountains at Lamar Station today! This exceptional community offers it all: newly renovated units, affordability, and the perfect location just west of Downtown Denver. Our community has studios, one, two, and three bedroom units available to fit your specific needs. All of our homes are pet-friendly and include A/C, washer/dryer, energy-efficient new appliances, and gorgeous hardwood floors. The complex includes 24-hour management, maintenance, and security, as well as an on-site dog park and BBQ area. Just blocks north of the I-70 corridor, this complex is literally at the gateway to the Rocky Mountains. Even closer than the highway, the Lamar Light Rail Station is just one block away. This priceless luxury gives residents a fast and easy commute into the heart of Denver. Other notable perks of the neighborhood include Walker-Branch Park, Planet Fitness, and WestFax Brewing Company. And for residents with an appreciation of Colorado culture, the right-of-passage restaurant Casa Bonita is directly across the street from the apartment building. Get in touch with our on-site management team today with further questions or to schedule a showing!