All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Lamar Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
Lamar Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

Lamar Station

1450 Lamar St · (567) 301-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D31 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit D26 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit D23 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H01 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit K17 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lamar Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
parking
package receiving
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
Live at the foot of the Rocky Mountains at Lamar Station today! This exceptional community offers it all: newly renovated units, affordability, and the perfect location just west of Downtown Denver. Our community has studios, one, two, and three bedroom units available to fit your specific needs. All of our homes are pet-friendly and include A/C, washer/dryer, energy-efficient new appliances, and gorgeous hardwood floors. The complex includes 24-hour management, maintenance, and security, as well as an on-site dog park and BBQ area. Just blocks north of the I-70 corridor, this complex is literally at the gateway to the Rocky Mountains. Even closer than the highway, the Lamar Light Rail Station is just one block away. This priceless luxury gives residents a fast and easy commute into the heart of Denver. Other notable perks of the neighborhood include Walker-Branch Park, Planet Fitness, and WestFax Brewing Company. And for residents with an appreciation of Colorado culture, the right-of-passage restaurant Casa Bonita is directly across the street from the apartment building. Get in touch with our on-site management team today with further questions or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $23 per applicant
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance (if tenant not covered): $10 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight restrictions may apply. We do not allow reptiles, rodents, ferrets or farm animals of any type.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lamar Station have any available units?
Lamar Station has 16 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lamar Station have?
Some of Lamar Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lamar Station currently offering any rent specials?
Lamar Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lamar Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Lamar Station is pet friendly.
Does Lamar Station offer parking?
Yes, Lamar Station offers parking.
Does Lamar Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lamar Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lamar Station have a pool?
No, Lamar Station does not have a pool.
Does Lamar Station have accessible units?
Yes, Lamar Station has accessible units.
Does Lamar Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lamar Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Lamar Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lamar Station has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lamar Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity