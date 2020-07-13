All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
Cottonwood Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

Cottonwood Creek

8801 W Belleview Ave · (720) 370-4189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO 80123
Governors Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D106 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit B202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit G108 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit A203 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit F301 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit D302 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottonwood Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
carport
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr maintenance
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
We understand when it comes to apartment living, location and comforts are the most important criteria. That's why our Littleton apartments at Cottonwood Creek are so great. With our towering shade trees and inviting mountain views, you'll enjoy a quiet refuge from a hectic world. Our apartments are equally as perfect, offering smart floor plans, wood-burning fireplaces, spacious closets and individual washers and dryers. What's more, many of our apartments have been upgraded with new kitchens and baths, including an upgraded, black-on-black appliance packages and custom wood cabinetry.
And, when you're ready to venture out, you're just minutes to I-25 and C-470 so you'll get to where you're going in no time. We're situated perfectly near the Southwest Plaza Mall, providing you with dozens of shopping and dining options, all just a few minutes away.
Perhaps what our residents appreciate most about living here is our abundant green space. Simply put, there is room for them to roam at Co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to one months's (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, birds
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets, or farm animals of any type.
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
rent: $35/month per dog
restrictions: Breeds that are restricted are: Rottweiler, Pit-bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Chow Chow, Akita, Wolf-Hybrids, German Sheppard, Doberman Pinscher and any mix of these breeds.
Cats
fee: $275 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottonwood Creek have any available units?
Cottonwood Creek has 7 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cottonwood Creek have?
Some of Cottonwood Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottonwood Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cottonwood Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottonwood Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottonwood Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cottonwood Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cottonwood Creek offers parking.
Does Cottonwood Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cottonwood Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottonwood Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cottonwood Creek has a pool.
Does Cottonwood Creek have accessible units?
No, Cottonwood Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cottonwood Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottonwood Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Cottonwood Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cottonwood Creek has units with air conditioning.
