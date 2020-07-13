Cottonwood Creek

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to one months's (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, birds
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets, or farm animals of any type.
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
rent: $35/month per dog
restrictions: Breeds that are restricted are: Rottweiler, Pit-bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Chow Chow, Akita, Wolf-Hybrids, German Sheppard, Doberman Pinscher and any mix of these breeds.