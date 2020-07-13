Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center carport courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving pet friendly

We understand when it comes to apartment living, location and comforts are the most important criteria. That's why our Littleton apartments at Cottonwood Creek are so great. With our towering shade trees and inviting mountain views, you'll enjoy a quiet refuge from a hectic world. Our apartments are equally as perfect, offering smart floor plans, wood-burning fireplaces, spacious closets and individual washers and dryers. What's more, many of our apartments have been upgraded with new kitchens and baths, including an upgraded, black-on-black appliance packages and custom wood cabinetry.

And, when you're ready to venture out, you're just minutes to I-25 and C-470 so you'll get to where you're going in no time. We're situated perfectly near the Southwest Plaza Mall, providing you with dozens of shopping and dining options, all just a few minutes away.

Perhaps what our residents appreciate most about living here is our abundant green space. Simply put, there is room for them to roam at Co