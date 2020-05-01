All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
895 Tabor Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:41 AM

895 Tabor Street

895 Tabor Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

895 Tabor Street, Lakewood, CO 80401
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

24hr laundry
gym
media room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
internet access
media room
Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center is the perfect hotel destination for business and leisure travelers. Conveniently located near I-70, our hotel is 35 miles west of Denver International Airport (DEN). Major companies located within miles of the hotel are the Denver Federal Center, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Terumo BCT, Colorado School of Mines and First Bank. Plan your extended stay visit with us.

Our hotel guest rooms and amenities are sure to make you feel at home during your stay. With full kitchens and over sized executive desks featured in all suites, our guests appreciate the comforts of home. Enjoy 24-hour laundry facilities, Candlewood Gym and free Wi-Fi. For a convenient snack or meal, stop by the Candlewood Cupboard. Our Lending Locker is stocked with household items and board games for you to enjoy and our Lending Library has over 200 movies for you to choose from.

During your leisurely time enjoy a performance or movie at Red Rocks Amphitheater or attend a sporting event at Empower Field at Mile High, Coors Field or the Pepsi Center. Plan a day of shopping at Colorado Mills and have some family fun at the Elitch Gardens Amusement Park. With our prime location and suites that meet your every need, youll be sure to enjoy the Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Tabor Street have any available units?
895 Tabor Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 895 Tabor Street have?
Some of 895 Tabor Street's amenities include 24hr laundry, gym, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Tabor Street currently offering any rent specials?
895 Tabor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Tabor Street pet-friendly?
No, 895 Tabor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 895 Tabor Street offer parking?
No, 895 Tabor Street does not offer parking.
Does 895 Tabor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Tabor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Tabor Street have a pool?
No, 895 Tabor Street does not have a pool.
Does 895 Tabor Street have accessible units?
No, 895 Tabor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Tabor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 895 Tabor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 895 Tabor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 895 Tabor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
