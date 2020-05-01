895 Tabor Street

Amenities

24hr laundry gym media room some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry internet access media room

Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center is the perfect hotel destination for business and leisure travelers. Conveniently located near I-70, our hotel is 35 miles west of Denver International Airport (DEN). Major companies located within miles of the hotel are the Denver Federal Center, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Terumo BCT, Colorado School of Mines and First Bank. Plan your extended stay visit with us.



Our hotel guest rooms and amenities are sure to make you feel at home during your stay. With full kitchens and over sized executive desks featured in all suites, our guests appreciate the comforts of home. Enjoy 24-hour laundry facilities, Candlewood Gym and free Wi-Fi. For a convenient snack or meal, stop by the Candlewood Cupboard. Our Lending Locker is stocked with household items and board games for you to enjoy and our Lending Library has over 200 movies for you to choose from.



During your leisurely time enjoy a performance or movie at Red Rocks Amphitheater or attend a sporting event at Empower Field at Mile High, Coors Field or the Pepsi Center. Plan a day of shopping at Colorado Mills and have some family fun at the Elitch Gardens Amusement Park. With our prime location and suites that meet your every need, youll be sure to enjoy the Candlewood Suites Denver West Federal Center.