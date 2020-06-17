All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 879 Benton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
879 Benton St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

879 Benton St

879 Benton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

879 Benton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This timeless farmhouse offers a convenient central location inside a quiet and friendly neighborhood. 2 upstairs bedrooms feature hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and large closets. The third bedroom is located in the basement and has its own access.

- Washer/Dryer in unit
- 3 off street parking spots
- Lots of storage space
- Public park within walking distance
- 10th & Sheridan light rail station within walking distance
- Very close to downtown Denver
- Close to DTC
- Pet friendly (Pet deposit required)
- Fenced in yard

Call/Text 720-509-9690 to schedule a VIRTUAL viewing at this home today!

Sorry no section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Benton St have any available units?
879 Benton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 879 Benton St have?
Some of 879 Benton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Benton St currently offering any rent specials?
879 Benton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Benton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 Benton St is pet friendly.
Does 879 Benton St offer parking?
Yes, 879 Benton St offers parking.
Does 879 Benton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 879 Benton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Benton St have a pool?
No, 879 Benton St does not have a pool.
Does 879 Benton St have accessible units?
No, 879 Benton St does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Benton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 Benton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Benton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 Benton St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College