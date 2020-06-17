879 Benton St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This timeless farmhouse offers a convenient central location inside a quiet and friendly neighborhood. 2 upstairs bedrooms feature hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and large closets. The third bedroom is located in the basement and has its own access.



- Washer/Dryer in unit

- 3 off street parking spots

- Lots of storage space

- Public park within walking distance

- 10th & Sheridan light rail station within walking distance

- Very close to downtown Denver

- Close to DTC

- Pet friendly (Pet deposit required)

- Fenced in yard



Call/Text 720-509-9690 to schedule a VIRTUAL viewing at this home today!



Sorry no section 8