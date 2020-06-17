879 Benton St

Amenities
This timeless farmhouse offers a convenient central location inside a quiet and friendly neighborhood. 2 upstairs bedrooms feature hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and large closets. The third bedroom is located in the basement and has its own access.
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- 3 off street parking spots
- Lots of storage space
- Public park within walking distance
- 10th & Sheridan light rail station within walking distance
- Very close to downtown Denver
- Close to DTC
- Pet friendly (Pet deposit required)
- Fenced in yard
Call/Text 720-509-9690 to schedule a VIRTUAL viewing at this home today!
Sorry no section 8