8787 W Cornell Ave Unit 5
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

8787 W Cornell Ave Unit 5

8787 West Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8787 West Cornell Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 2BD, 2.5BA Lakewood Townhome with wood Fireplace, Bonus Loft Space, and Finished Basement - New flooring throughout and ready for move-in! Boasts a bonus loft space on the 2nd floor and finished basement with extra living space. Assigned parking, access to the community pool and tennis court, and walking distance to the popular Bear Creek Greenbelt Trail. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, and access to amenities
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5388510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
