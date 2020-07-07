All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8767 W. Floyd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
8767 W. Floyd Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

8767 W. Floyd Drive

8767 West Floyd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8767 West Floyd Drive, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakewood 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House for Rent! - Lovely 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom ranch style house for rent in Lakewood!

This home is located on a corner lot and features new carpet and new paint throughout the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and sliding glass door with yard access. There is a 1 car attached garage and washer dryer hookups.

Conveniently located near shops, restaurants and highway 285 for easy Mountain access!

For more information and to schedule a showing please contact Ruby Gonzalez at 303-257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

(RLNE5723812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8767 W. Floyd Drive have any available units?
8767 W. Floyd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8767 W. Floyd Drive have?
Some of 8767 W. Floyd Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8767 W. Floyd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8767 W. Floyd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8767 W. Floyd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8767 W. Floyd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8767 W. Floyd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8767 W. Floyd Drive offers parking.
Does 8767 W. Floyd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8767 W. Floyd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8767 W. Floyd Drive have a pool?
No, 8767 W. Floyd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8767 W. Floyd Drive have accessible units?
No, 8767 W. Floyd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8767 W. Floyd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8767 W. Floyd Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8767 W. Floyd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8767 W. Floyd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College