8761 West Cornell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 925695.



Don't miss this 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome with 1,500 square feet of living space and is in excellent condition.



You will appreciate the new paint along with new hardwood laminate floors and new carpet. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. Convenient half bath on main level. Each bedroom comes with two closets, Master bedroom has high ceilings. Additional features include air conditioning, wood-burning fireplace, skylights, ceiling fans and washer/dryer in unit. This townhome comes with an extra large 1 car attached garage with additional large storage room.



Outside enjoy the weather on your private deck. Enjoy access to the community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Within walking distance of bike/walking trails. This home borders Bear Creek Open Space and the Platte River. Easy access to 285.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 925695.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.