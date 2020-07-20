All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 6 2019 at 12:13 AM

8761 West Cornell Avenue

8761 West Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8761 West Cornell Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 925695.

Don't miss this 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome with 1,500 square feet of living space and is in excellent condition.

You will appreciate the new paint along with new hardwood laminate floors and new carpet. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. Convenient half bath on main level. Each bedroom comes with two closets, Master bedroom has high ceilings. Additional features include air conditioning, wood-burning fireplace, skylights, ceiling fans and washer/dryer in unit. This townhome comes with an extra large 1 car attached garage with additional large storage room.

Outside enjoy the weather on your private deck. Enjoy access to the community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Within walking distance of bike/walking trails. This home borders Bear Creek Open Space and the Platte River. Easy access to 285.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 925695.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8761 West Cornell Avenue have any available units?
8761 West Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8761 West Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 8761 West Cornell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8761 West Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8761 West Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8761 West Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8761 West Cornell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8761 West Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8761 West Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 8761 West Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8761 West Cornell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8761 West Cornell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8761 West Cornell Avenue has a pool.
Does 8761 West Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8761 West Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8761 West Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8761 West Cornell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8761 West Cornell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8761 West Cornell Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

