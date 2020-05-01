All apartments in Lakewood
8685 West 13th Avenue
8685 West 13th Avenue

8685 West 13th Avenue · (720) 730-7186
Location

8685 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Come tour this great ranch style home in a convenient location of Denver! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 900 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan that includes the major appliances, many cabinets for storage, and a bar top that is perfect for entertaining guests or casual dining. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that features tile flooring and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. The living room is spacious and bright with a large window that brings in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room that includes a washer and dryer. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine from the fully fenced backyard that features large trees that provide shade. The location of this home is unbeatable as it sits minutes away from Safeway, Walmart, Home Depot and many other shops and restaurants. Commuting is simple with quick access to the light rail station, Wadsworth Blvd, I-70 and 6th Avenue. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: 1 Dog
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: One street parking
School District: Jefferson County

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8685 West 13th Avenue have any available units?
8685 West 13th Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8685 West 13th Avenue have?
Some of 8685 West 13th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8685 West 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8685 West 13th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8685 West 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8685 West 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8685 West 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8685 West 13th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8685 West 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8685 West 13th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8685 West 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8685 West 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8685 West 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8685 West 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8685 West 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8685 West 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8685 West 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8685 West 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
