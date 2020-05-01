8685 West 13th Avenue

Amenities

Come tour this great ranch style home in a convenient location of Denver! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 900 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan that includes the major appliances, many cabinets for storage, and a bar top that is perfect for entertaining guests or casual dining. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that features tile flooring and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. The living room is spacious and bright with a large window that brings in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room that includes a washer and dryer. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine from the fully fenced backyard that features large trees that provide shade. The location of this home is unbeatable as it sits minutes away from Safeway, Walmart, Home Depot and many other shops and restaurants. Commuting is simple with quick access to the light rail station, Wadsworth Blvd, I-70 and 6th Avenue. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: 1 Dog

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: None

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: One street parking

School District: Jefferson County



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



