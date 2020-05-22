857 S Van Gordon Ct

Amenities

1 BED / 1 BATH LAKEWOOD RANCH CONDO. Includes heat/water/sewer/trash, pool access, playground, 1 car carport & open parking, double pane windows, laundry room in building, wall air conditioning unit, small dog < 10lbs okay with additional $300 pet deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICE/ASSIST animal at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.