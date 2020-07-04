8170 W. 13th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court courtyard bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3da5c405e ---- Wadsworth Station West has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile accents, new countertops, fixtures and flooring. With The exterior courtyard is perfect for entertaining, and includes a bocce ball court, gas grill and seating. These spacious 1 bedroom units offer the convenience in location just blocks from the W-Line Light Rail Station at Wadsworth with immediate access to downtown Denver and the Auraria Campus. The apartments at Wadsworth Station West are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 6 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden. It’s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.