Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

8170 W. 13th Ave.

8170 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8170 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bocce court
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3da5c405e ---- Wadsworth Station West has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile accents, new countertops, fixtures and flooring.&nbsp; With The exterior courtyard is perfect for entertaining, and includes a bocce ball court, gas grill and seating. These spacious 1 bedroom units offer the convenience in location just blocks from the W-Line Light Rail Station at Wadsworth with immediate access to downtown Denver and the Auraria Campus. The apartments at Wadsworth Station West are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 6 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden. It&rsquo;s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8170 W. 13th Ave. have any available units?
8170 W. 13th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8170 W. 13th Ave. have?
Some of 8170 W. 13th Ave.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 W. 13th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8170 W. 13th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8170 W. 13th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8170 W. 13th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8170 W. 13th Ave. offer parking?
No, 8170 W. 13th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8170 W. 13th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8170 W. 13th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8170 W. 13th Ave. have a pool?
No, 8170 W. 13th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8170 W. 13th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8170 W. 13th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8170 W. 13th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8170 W. 13th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8170 W. 13th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8170 W. 13th Ave. has units with air conditioning.

