Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:55 AM

813 Union St

813 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 Union Street, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully two story town home, sun filled rooms with lot of natural light from several windows! 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors extending throughout the main level. Large Back Deck with nicely landscaped private yard, water feature, etc. Large kitchen that opens to the dining and family room. Great storage in the unfinished basement, also comes with washer and dryer. Air Conditioning, 2 Car Attached Garage

Steps away from trails, parks and paths. The ideal location just blocks from St. Anthony's Hospital, close proximity to highway access into downtown Denver, Light Rail station, and a few minutes drive into the mountains! Shopping and excellent dining located just minutes away!

No Pets Please. No Smoking. Owner will pay for Lawn Care. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websit

Amenities: A/C, Unfinished Basement, Storage, Washer, Dryer, Nicely Landscaped Yard, 2 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Union St have any available units?
813 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 813 Union St have?
Some of 813 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
813 Union St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Union St pet-friendly?
No, 813 Union St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 813 Union St offer parking?
Yes, 813 Union St offers parking.
Does 813 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Union St have a pool?
No, 813 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 813 Union St have accessible units?
No, 813 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Union St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 813 Union St has units with air conditioning.

