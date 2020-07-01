813 Union St

Amenities

Beautifully two story town home, sun filled rooms with lot of natural light from several windows! 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors extending throughout the main level. Large Back Deck with nicely landscaped private yard, water feature, etc. Large kitchen that opens to the dining and family room. Great storage in the unfinished basement, also comes with washer and dryer. Air Conditioning, 2 Car Attached Garage



Steps away from trails, parks and paths. The ideal location just blocks from St. Anthony's Hospital, close proximity to highway access into downtown Denver, Light Rail station, and a few minutes drive into the mountains! Shopping and excellent dining located just minutes away!



No Pets Please. No Smoking. Owner will pay for Lawn Care. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Amenities: A/C, Unfinished Basement, Storage, Washer, Dryer, Nicely Landscaped Yard, 2 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors