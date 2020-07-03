81 S Eaton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in Lakewood - Conveniently located 5 bed, 2 bath home, minutes from Belmar shopping and dining district, Restaurants, parks and few minutes from downtown Denver. Large Kitchen and mother in law connected to unit. Large back yard. The fenced in backyard is spacious with a nice sized patio, green space, and a paved driveway on the side that leads to a carport. This home is prefect for a large family or extended family that can be separated with each entrance and living area.



(RLNE5173414)