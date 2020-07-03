All apartments in Lakewood
81 S Eaton Court
81 S Eaton Court

81 South Eaton Court · No Longer Available
Location

81 South Eaton Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Lakewood - Conveniently located 5 bed, 2 bath home, minutes from Belmar shopping and dining district, Restaurants, parks and few minutes from downtown Denver. Large Kitchen and mother in law connected to unit. Large back yard. The fenced in backyard is spacious with a nice sized patio, green space, and a paved driveway on the side that leads to a carport. This home is prefect for a large family or extended family that can be separated with each entrance and living area.

(RLNE5173414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 S Eaton Court have any available units?
81 S Eaton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 81 S Eaton Court currently offering any rent specials?
81 S Eaton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 S Eaton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 S Eaton Court is pet friendly.
Does 81 S Eaton Court offer parking?
Yes, 81 S Eaton Court offers parking.
Does 81 S Eaton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 S Eaton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 S Eaton Court have a pool?
No, 81 S Eaton Court does not have a pool.
Does 81 S Eaton Court have accessible units?
No, 81 S Eaton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 81 S Eaton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 S Eaton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 S Eaton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 S Eaton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

