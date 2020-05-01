All apartments in Lakewood
715 Moore Street - 2
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

715 Moore Street - 2

715 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Moore Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Built in 1961
Presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity $1,275.00/ 2 BR/1 BATH / 894 sqft 1 ST FLOOR UNIT LOCATED IN LAKEWOOD CLOSE TO 6TH AVE AND I-70 NEAR LIGHT RAIL Newly remodeled unit-fresh paint new floors. Call or text Kim 303-548-0886 to schedule a showing Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a great Lakewood location. Large unit with Secure interior entrance. Building has on site coin-operated laundry, and off street parking. Property is located minutes from Colorado Mills shopping center where there are retail stores, restaurants etc., The property has easy access to downtown Denver, Golden, and I-70. The west line light rail is only a few blocks away as well for easy access to public transportation. Pets: Small dogs only, Subject to owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee $250.00 with $25.00 per month per pet rent. Utilities: Tenant only pays for electricity.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

