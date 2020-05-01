715 Moore Street - 2

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Built in 1961

Presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity $1,275.00/ 2 BR/1 BATH / 894 sqft 1 ST FLOOR UNIT LOCATED IN LAKEWOOD CLOSE TO 6TH AVE AND I-70 NEAR LIGHT RAIL Newly remodeled unit-fresh paint new floors. Call or text Kim 303-548-0886 to schedule a showing Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a great Lakewood location. Large unit with Secure interior entrance. Building has on site coin-operated laundry, and off street parking. Property is located minutes from Colorado Mills shopping center where there are retail stores, restaurants etc., The property has easy access to downtown Denver, Golden, and I-70. The west line light rail is only a few blocks away as well for easy access to public transportation. Pets: Small dogs only, Subject to owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee $250.00 with $25.00 per month per pet rent. Utilities: Tenant only pays for electricity.

