Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Showing appointments are made through the contact property manager email tab. the interior of unit 203 has been refreshed and is ready to move it. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, and a new dishwasher. interior has been painted throughout, closet is large, washer dryer included. Living room has a nice balcony. The overall property is well cared for and quiet. It is also well located for just about anything. March 04, 2019