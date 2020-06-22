All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 701 South Simms South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
701 South Simms South
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:03 PM

701 South Simms South

701 South Simms Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 South Simms Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Glennon Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
This 4 bedroom home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with an updated full bathroom and 2 rooms downstairs in the basement with the other updated bathroom. One of the rooms in the basement is non-conforming, but is a great size and could be used as an office or play room. The backyard is inviting and offers the ideal place to enjoy our wonderful weather. The downstairs family area is perfect for hosting events and offers a dry bar area. The kitchen has been updated and includes a stainless steel appliance package, bright white cabinets and granite counter tops. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 South Simms South have any available units?
701 South Simms South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 701 South Simms South have?
Some of 701 South Simms South's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 South Simms South currently offering any rent specials?
701 South Simms South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 South Simms South pet-friendly?
No, 701 South Simms South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 701 South Simms South offer parking?
No, 701 South Simms South does not offer parking.
Does 701 South Simms South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 South Simms South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 South Simms South have a pool?
No, 701 South Simms South does not have a pool.
Does 701 South Simms South have accessible units?
No, 701 South Simms South does not have accessible units.
Does 701 South Simms South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 South Simms South has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 South Simms South have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 South Simms South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College