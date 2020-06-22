701 South Simms South

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

This 4 bedroom home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with an updated full bathroom and 2 rooms downstairs in the basement with the other updated bathroom. One of the rooms in the basement is non-conforming, but is a great size and could be used as an office or play room. The backyard is inviting and offers the ideal place to enjoy our wonderful weather. The downstairs family area is perfect for hosting events and offers a dry bar area. The kitchen has been updated and includes a stainless steel appliance package, bright white cabinets and granite counter tops. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com