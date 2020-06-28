6337 West 6th Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Meadow Creek will welcome you with 1,298 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, new exterior pain, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lakewood Contry Club, and O?Kane Park. Also nearby are Sloans Lake, Lodo, 5 Points, Mile High Stadium, Pepsi Center, Downtown Denver, and many moreshopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave and I-25.



Nearby schools include Molholm Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Jefferson High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



