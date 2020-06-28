All apartments in Lakewood
6337 West 6th Avenue
6337 West 6th Avenue

6337 West 6th Avenue Frontage Road · No Longer Available
Location

6337 West 6th Avenue Frontage Road, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** CALL US ABOUT OUR FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS !! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Meadow Creek will welcome you with 1,298 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, new exterior pain, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lakewood Contry Club, and O?Kane Park. Also nearby are Sloans Lake, Lodo, 5 Points, Mile High Stadium, Pepsi Center, Downtown Denver, and many moreshopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave and I-25.

Nearby schools include Molholm Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Jefferson High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

*** CALL US ABOUT OUR FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 West 6th Avenue have any available units?
6337 West 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6337 West 6th Avenue have?
Some of 6337 West 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 West 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6337 West 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 West 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6337 West 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6337 West 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6337 West 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6337 West 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6337 West 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 West 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6337 West 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6337 West 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6337 West 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 West 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 West 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6337 West 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6337 West 6th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
