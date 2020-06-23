All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6313 W Byers Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
6313 W Byers Pl
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

6313 W Byers Pl

6313 West Byers Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6313 West Byers Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call to Schedule Showing (585)-261-0984
***Move in special pay NO RENT April 20th-April 30th. Regular rent to start May 1st***
***Ask about our special precautions taken for consideration of COVID-19 and social distancing***

Beautiful Move In Ready-2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome minutes away from Bel Mar!
This 3 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome offers an open concept on the main level with a gas fireplace, large dining room area, half bath and an updated kitchen with plenty of counter space! The layout works well for residents that like a little space with two bedrooms on the upper level on each side of the home, each with their own full bathroom! The attached garage has storage for all your gear under the stairs and in the attached laundry room with a full washer and dryer. The Laundry space has access to a private fenced patio area leading to a large shared grassy area - perfect for a small dog approved by owner! The unit also has a private driveway space and plenty of off-street parking available.

This unit is a must see-Located nearby to endless shopping and dining at popular Bel Mar. Just minutes from 6th Ave where you can head downtown Denver or to the mountains in no time! Available April 20th 2020. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. No smoking in unit. $45.00 application fee per applicant/occupant over the age of 18 who will be residing in the property. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Central Heating & Air
Water and Trash included in Rent
Gas Fireplace
1 Pet considered with $300 Pet Deposit
12 Month Lease Term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6313 W Byers Pl have any available units?
6313 W Byers Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6313 W Byers Pl have?
Some of 6313 W Byers Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6313 W Byers Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6313 W Byers Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6313 W Byers Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6313 W Byers Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6313 W Byers Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6313 W Byers Pl offers parking.
Does 6313 W Byers Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6313 W Byers Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6313 W Byers Pl have a pool?
No, 6313 W Byers Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6313 W Byers Pl have accessible units?
No, 6313 W Byers Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6313 W Byers Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6313 W Byers Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6313 W Byers Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6313 W Byers Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College