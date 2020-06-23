6313 W Byers Pl

Amenities

Call to Schedule Showing (585)-261-0984

***Move in special pay NO RENT April 20th-April 30th. Regular rent to start May 1st***

***Ask about our special precautions taken for consideration of COVID-19 and social distancing***



Beautiful Move In Ready-2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome minutes away from Bel Mar!

This 3 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome offers an open concept on the main level with a gas fireplace, large dining room area, half bath and an updated kitchen with plenty of counter space! The layout works well for residents that like a little space with two bedrooms on the upper level on each side of the home, each with their own full bathroom! The attached garage has storage for all your gear under the stairs and in the attached laundry room with a full washer and dryer. The Laundry space has access to a private fenced patio area leading to a large shared grassy area - perfect for a small dog approved by owner! The unit also has a private driveway space and plenty of off-street parking available.



This unit is a must see-Located nearby to endless shopping and dining at popular Bel Mar. Just minutes from 6th Ave where you can head downtown Denver or to the mountains in no time! Available April 20th 2020. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. No smoking in unit. $45.00 application fee per applicant/occupant over the age of 18 who will be residing in the property. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



Central Heating & Air

Water and Trash included in Rent

Gas Fireplace

1 Pet considered with $300 Pet Deposit

12 Month Lease Term