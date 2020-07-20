All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
5837 West Atlantic Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5837 West Atlantic Place

5837 West Atlantic Place · No Longer Available
Location

5837 West Atlantic Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
**No pets or smokers (firm)

Large townhome with 2-car garage. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Finished basement with large family room or possibly 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bath and plenty of closet space! Vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, wood floors, window coverings, and more! All kitchen appliances stay. Full-size washer and dryer. Private, enclosed patio! Wonderful complex with pool and tennis courts! Minutes to Belmar, HWY 285, 6th Ave.

*Parking - This complex requires Residents use only their assigned parking. This unit's assigned parking is the attached 2-car garage. We are limited to renting this unit to Residents with only 2 cars that can fit into the garage due to this requirement.

*Please note: If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 West Atlantic Place have any available units?
5837 West Atlantic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5837 West Atlantic Place have?
Some of 5837 West Atlantic Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 West Atlantic Place currently offering any rent specials?
5837 West Atlantic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 West Atlantic Place pet-friendly?
No, 5837 West Atlantic Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5837 West Atlantic Place offer parking?
Yes, 5837 West Atlantic Place offers parking.
Does 5837 West Atlantic Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5837 West Atlantic Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 West Atlantic Place have a pool?
Yes, 5837 West Atlantic Place has a pool.
Does 5837 West Atlantic Place have accessible units?
No, 5837 West Atlantic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 West Atlantic Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5837 West Atlantic Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5837 West Atlantic Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5837 West Atlantic Place has units with air conditioning.
