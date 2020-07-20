5837 West Atlantic Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

**No pets or smokers (firm)



Large townhome with 2-car garage. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Finished basement with large family room or possibly 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bath and plenty of closet space! Vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, wood floors, window coverings, and more! All kitchen appliances stay. Full-size washer and dryer. Private, enclosed patio! Wonderful complex with pool and tennis courts! Minutes to Belmar, HWY 285, 6th Ave.



*Parking - This complex requires Residents use only their assigned parking. This unit's assigned parking is the attached 2-car garage. We are limited to renting this unit to Residents with only 2 cars that can fit into the garage due to this requirement.



*Please note: If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

