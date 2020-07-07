5735 W Atlantic Pl 204

Amenities

2 bed 2 bath Renovated Condo Stylish Living! - Property Id: 170868



$1650 - 2 bed 2 bath Renovated Condo Stylish Living!

2B/2B available for rent 11/15 in the beautiful Sunpointe at Lakewood Estates. It is completely updated with tile throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The condo is a double master: both bedrooms are approximately equal in size. There are two private balconies off each bedroom with additional storage. Each bedroom has two closets each and their own bathroom. Stackable washer and dryer included as well as central A/C. The condo includes energy efficient windows, allowing for low utility costs in the cooler months. Comes with 2 reserved parking spots. The complex has a pool, tennis courts and a firepit/barbecue area. Please contact me for a showing! Thank you!

No Pets Allowed



