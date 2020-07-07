All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

5735 W Atlantic Pl 204

5735 West Atlantic Place · No Longer Available
Location

5735 West Atlantic Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
2 bed 2 bath Renovated Condo Stylish Living! - Property Id: 170868

$1650 - 2 bed 2 bath Renovated Condo Stylish Living!
-Double Master
-Two Bathrooms
-Granite Counter tops
-W&D In Unit
-Central A/C
-Two Private Balconies(additional storage closets on each balcony)

2B/2B available for rent 11/15 in the beautiful Sunpointe at Lakewood Estates. It is completely updated with tile throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The condo is a double master: both bedrooms are approximately equal in size. There are two private balconies off each bedroom with additional storage. Each bedroom has two closets each and their own bathroom. Stackable washer and dryer included as well as central A/C. The condo includes energy efficient windows, allowing for low utility costs in the cooler months. Comes with 2 reserved parking spots. The complex has a pool, tennis courts and a firepit/barbecue area. Please contact me for a showing! Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170868p
Property Id 170868

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 have any available units?
5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 have?
Some of 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 currently offering any rent specials?
5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 pet-friendly?
No, 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 offer parking?
Yes, 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 offers parking.
Does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 have a pool?
Yes, 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 has a pool.
Does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 have accessible units?
No, 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5735 W Atlantic Pl 204 has units with air conditioning.

