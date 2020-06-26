All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
5705 W. Atlantic Pl.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

5705 W. Atlantic Pl.

5705 West Atlantic Place · No Longer Available
Location

5705 West Atlantic Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! This 2 bedroom/1 bath condo is located in Lakewood Estates.

Available Now!!

This professionally cleaned condo has vaulted ceilings, all appliances, including washer/dryer, a patio with large storage closet and 2 parking options: a detached, shared garage and 1 assigned parking spot in front of the building. The bedrooms are generously sized with amble closet space. The bath has a double vanity and shared access via each bedroom.

This unit comes with 2 window AC units, it does not have central air.

This community has a shared outdoor living space with a water feature and a pool.

Located just minutes from Hampden, C-470, Sheridan and Jewell and you are close to several parks, shopping and restaurants.

Please call/text Dillon Brooks to set up a showing and also view our other properties on www.newagere.com Dillon: 303.332.4529

*Not responsible for 3rd Party Advertisements/Information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. have any available units?
5705 W. Atlantic Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. have?
Some of 5705 W. Atlantic Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5705 W. Atlantic Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. offers parking.
Does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. has a pool.
Does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5705 W. Atlantic Pl. has units with air conditioning.
