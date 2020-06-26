5705 W. Atlantic Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home! This 2 bedroom/1 bath condo is located in Lakewood Estates.



Available Now!!



This professionally cleaned condo has vaulted ceilings, all appliances, including washer/dryer, a patio with large storage closet and 2 parking options: a detached, shared garage and 1 assigned parking spot in front of the building. The bedrooms are generously sized with amble closet space. The bath has a double vanity and shared access via each bedroom.



This unit comes with 2 window AC units, it does not have central air.



This community has a shared outdoor living space with a water feature and a pool.



Located just minutes from Hampden, C-470, Sheridan and Jewell and you are close to several parks, shopping and restaurants.



Please call/text Dillon Brooks to set up a showing and also view our other properties on www.newagere.com Dillon: 303.332.4529



*Not responsible for 3rd Party Advertisements/Information