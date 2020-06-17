Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

475 Eaton Pl Available 08/12/19 1900 sqft Nicely Updated Duplex in Lakewood - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This beautifully updated Duplex sits on the corner of Eaton Place and 5th Ave. It has a fully fenced private backyard, a finished basement and gorgeous hardwood floors on the first level. There is a dishwasher, washer, dryer, and a swamp cooler that cools the whole house. The basement has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom with the others being on the main floor.



Conveniently located in Lakewood! Just minutes to Belmar, the new Light Rail and 6th Ave. There are lots of shopping and dining options nearby. The Barnum Recreation Center, dog park, swimming pool, senior center, and trails around Barnum Lake are just a couple miles away



Water, Sewer, and Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



