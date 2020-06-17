All apartments in Lakewood
475 Eaton Pl

475 Eaton Place · No Longer Available
Location

475 Eaton Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
475 Eaton Pl Available 08/12/19 1900 sqft Nicely Updated Duplex in Lakewood - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This beautifully updated Duplex sits on the corner of Eaton Place and 5th Ave. It has a fully fenced private backyard, a finished basement and gorgeous hardwood floors on the first level. There is a dishwasher, washer, dryer, and a swamp cooler that cools the whole house. The basement has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom with the others being on the main floor.

Conveniently located in Lakewood! Just minutes to Belmar, the new Light Rail and 6th Ave. There are lots of shopping and dining options nearby. The Barnum Recreation Center, dog park, swimming pool, senior center, and trails around Barnum Lake are just a couple miles away

Water, Sewer, and Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5028967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Eaton Pl have any available units?
475 Eaton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 475 Eaton Pl have?
Some of 475 Eaton Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Eaton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
475 Eaton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Eaton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Eaton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 475 Eaton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 475 Eaton Pl offers parking.
Does 475 Eaton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Eaton Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Eaton Pl have a pool?
Yes, 475 Eaton Pl has a pool.
Does 475 Eaton Pl have accessible units?
No, 475 Eaton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Eaton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Eaton Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Eaton Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Eaton Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
