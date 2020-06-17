447 South Quay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic townhome in the heart of Belmar - near shops, restaurants and minutes from 6th Ave. Over 2200 finished square feet! 4 level townhome with balcony off the 2nd level and a rooftop patio with terrific views! 3 bedrooms, 5 baths (three full bathrooms and two 1/2 baths). Master bedroom has walk-in closet and 5 piece bath! Hardwood floors! Large kitchen with gorgeous appliances and pantry! Additional features include: central air, electric fireplace, ceiling fans, window coverings, plenty of natural light! 2-car attached garage with opener.



**No smokers.



**Pets may be allowed (breed and age restrictions) with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.



IMPORTANT: The property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

