All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 447 South Quay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
447 South Quay Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

447 South Quay Street

447 South Quay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
South Alameda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

447 South Quay Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic townhome in the heart of Belmar - near shops, restaurants and minutes from 6th Ave. Over 2200 finished square feet! 4 level townhome with balcony off the 2nd level and a rooftop patio with terrific views! 3 bedrooms, 5 baths (three full bathrooms and two 1/2 baths). Master bedroom has walk-in closet and 5 piece bath! Hardwood floors! Large kitchen with gorgeous appliances and pantry! Additional features include: central air, electric fireplace, ceiling fans, window coverings, plenty of natural light! 2-car attached garage with opener.

**No smokers.

**Pets may be allowed (breed and age restrictions) with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

IMPORTANT: The property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 South Quay Street have any available units?
447 South Quay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 447 South Quay Street have?
Some of 447 South Quay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 South Quay Street currently offering any rent specials?
447 South Quay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 South Quay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 South Quay Street is pet friendly.
Does 447 South Quay Street offer parking?
Yes, 447 South Quay Street does offer parking.
Does 447 South Quay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 South Quay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 South Quay Street have a pool?
No, 447 South Quay Street does not have a pool.
Does 447 South Quay Street have accessible units?
No, 447 South Quay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 447 South Quay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 South Quay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 South Quay Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 447 South Quay Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College