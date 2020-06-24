437 S. Ingalls Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Beautiful Neighborhood Near Belmar Park! EZ Access to I70, I25 and Denver! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Large Backyard! EZ Access to Downtown Denver, I70 & I25!! Recently Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless-Steel Appliances! Enjoy All the Nature Light as you Relax in your Sunroom off Kitchen. Beautiful Laminate Flooring Throughout Main Living Area. Updated Bathroom and Finished Basement. Detached One Car Garage with Extra Space for Storage and Shed in the Backyard. Large Backyard with Plenty of Shade from Mature Trees with a Covered Patio for Entertaining or Just Relaxing on the Weekends.



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



(RLNE4947852)